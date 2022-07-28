2023: Councilors’ forum drums support for Adelabu in Oyo

AS the 2023 general elections gather momentum, the forum of councilors in Oyo State has thrown its weight behind the governorship ambition of Chief Adebayo Adelabu.

The forum made the declaration on Thursday during a solidarity visit to Adelabu’s campaign office in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Adelabu, a former CBN deputy governor and Agbaakin Parakoyi of Ibadaland, is the Accord party’s governorship candidate in Oyo State.

Adelabu, the former All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the 2019 general election, had defected to Accord party after the fallout of the governorship primaries of the APC.

Mr Ajayi Roland (Oyo North), Mr Akeem Ogunsakin (Oyo Central), Mr Sunday Akinyemi (Oyo South) and Mr Sola Omotola (Oyo Central) spoke on behalf of the forum.

In their separate remarks, they said their support for Adelabu was due to his managerial skills as well as his love and passion to develop the state through good governance.

They said that all their members from the 351 wards across the state would support the governorship aspiration of Adelabu in the 2023 general elections.

“We are here to affirm our unflinching support for Chief Adebayo Adelabu because of his antecedents in the private and public sectors as well as his ability to turn things around for better.

“Obviously, we can’t continue with the bad governance under this present administration in the state.

“This is the reason the forum aligned with Chief Adelabu, who is the governorship candidate of Accord Party in the 2023 general elections,” the forum said.

In his response, Adelabu appreciated the support of the forum and their passion toward ensuring good governance in the state.

“It is high time we saved Oyo State from a wrong handler who had messed the resources of the state through frivolous projects.

“Let me categorically tell you that I will officially be announced as Accord governorship candidate on Wednesday, Aug. 3, alongside other party candidates at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Oke-Ado in Ibadan,” Adelabu said.

He said that the event would clear all doubts about his governorship candidature, as the national and state executives of the party would affirm all the candidates.

The former CBN deputy governor said that he remained committed to his governorship ambition in Accord party, saying he never stepped down for APC candidate as being rumoured in some quarters.

“Let me also tell you that I remain committed to pursuing my governorship ambition in Accord party. Please ignore speculations that I have stepped down for APC governorship candidate,” he said.

Adelabu also promised to use his wealth of experience in banking and management to facilitate meaningful development to Oyo State if given the mandate to serve in the 2023 general elections.

NAN reports that the meeting was attended by some chieftains of the party such as Alhaji Wale Sanusi, Mr Gbenga Olayemi, Mr Ayodeji Abass-Alesinloye, Mr Omiyale Bimbo and Mr Fagunwa Kayode.

Also in attendance were: Mr Fatai Adeshina, Mr Sodiq Akintunde, Alhaji Yinka Ayantola, Mr Taiwo Ige, Mr Femi Alao and Mr Ademola Adewuyi among others.(NAN)

KN