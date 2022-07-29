2023 elections: Mind your utterances, cleric tells religious leaders

PASTOR Philip Abodunrin of Deliverance Church of Christ, Ilorin, on Friday advised religious leaders in the country against provocative utterances ahead of the 2023 General Elections.

Abodunrin, who gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin, said that religious leaders should be mindful of their utterances to avoid poisoning the minds of their followers.

According to him, some religious leaders are becoming too emotional in their utterances ahead of the elections.

“Religious leaders should stop calling for war; rather, they should preach peace ahead of the elections.

“Be you a pastor or an Imam, learn to manage your emotions and be positive while delivering sermons or preaching.

“Most members do not have minds of their own. They too much believe in what their religious leaders instruct them.

“Let us stop poisoning their minds ahead of the elections,” he advised.

The clergyman called on religious leaders and other Nigerians to pray for peace in the country. (NAN)

A.I