2023: Ireti urges FCT youths to get PVC, elect credible leaders

HAJIA Ireti Kingibe, Labour Party Senatorial candidate for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has advised youths to obtain their Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC), to vote credible leaders in 2023.

Kingibe, who made call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Abuja, said only the PVC would give the the youths power to elect leaders of their choice.

According to her, obtaining the PVC is an important civic responsibility, as such the youths should troop out en-mass to register.

The senatorial candidate also advised them not to engage in any form of malpractice during the 2023 General Elections, but serve as agents of positive change for democracy to thrive in the country.

“The youths should register and collect their Permanent Voter Cards and follow all the electoral laws by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

“I urge the youths to remain law abiding citizens for a peaceful and credible election, they should also shun violence and remain resolute during the election.

“The attainment of a good election is dependent on full cooperation and support of the youths, and avoiding any form of violence during election,” she added.

Kingibe said the youths should not allow the current situation in the country to discourage them from coming out to vote, adding that voter apathy was a threat to good governance. (NAN)

C.E