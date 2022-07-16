2023: Lawyer tasks INEC to sensitise public on election ethics

AN Ilorin based legal practitioner, Mr Yusuf Abdulfatahi, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to educate the public on election ethics ahead of the upcoming 2023 general election.

Abdulfatahi, who made the appeal in Ilorin on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN), said INEC must remind the public of the ‘dos and donts’ as the election draws near.

According to him, most people are ignorant of the election ethics, thereby violate the rules on the election day.

“INEC officials must embark on sensitisation programmes across the nation to educate the public on what is expected of them before and after the election.

“INEC should make use of social media to reach out to some people and as well organise seminars in villages, towns and cities to enlighten them on election ethics.

“Tell them what to do and not to do on the election day. Tell them their right and how to thumb print without voiding the paper,” he said.

The lawyer however advised political stakeholders, political parties and NGOs to cooperate with INEC and as well sensitise the public on election ethics.

He also called on youths to be disciplined and not allow themselves to be used as destructive agents. (NAN)

KN