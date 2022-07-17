2023: Taraba PDP guber candidate pledges to prioritise education

THE governorshp candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba, Lt.-Col. Kefas Agbu (rtd) on Sunday pledged to transform education sector if elected governor of the state.

Agbu stated this in Wukari, his home town, where he was received by a large crowd of supporters over his emergence as the Taraba PDP standard bearer.

According to him, quality education is key to training young citizens to effectively manage security, economy and attract development for the state.

He said that if elected governor of the state, he would equip primary and secondary schools with modern teaching and leaning facilities, and adequate trained teachers to meet the global standards.

“My desire for quality education in Taraba if elected governor is to build development base young talent who would think positively about the state.

“With quality education for our children, developmental ideas would be impacted in the manner that non will grow to think of criminality.

“I believe in peace and development, and I am convinced that quality education is the key to all of these,” he said.

Agbu assured the people that he would also use his experience as former army intelligence officer to tackle security issues in parts of the state to foster development.

Earlier, His Royal Majesty Aku UKa of Wukari, Dr Manu Ada told the candidate that people in the area were desirous of peace and convinced by his profile as an ex-army officer to handle the rising insecurity and bring development for the state.

Ada blessed Agbu and prayed God to lead him to victory for the good of the people of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the candidate also officially unveiled his running mate, Dr Abdullahi Alkali to the people of the state. (NAN)

KN