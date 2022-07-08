3 labourers docked for allegedly threatening to kill security guard

Hits: 3

THREE labourers were on Friday docked in an Upper Area Court Gwagwalada, FCT, for allegedly threatening to kill a security guard and inflicting injuries on him.

The police charged Mala Sani, Ya’u Isah and Abdullahi Uba, 40, all of Zampolo plaza, Gwagwalada with criminal conspiracy, assault and criminal intimidation.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Abdullahi Tanko, told the court that the complainant Ayuba Hamza of same address reported the matter at the police station on June 3.

Tanko said that the defendants in company of one Mohammed, now at large, conspired and threatened to kill the complainant while he was carrying out his duties.

He said that the defendants also attacked the complainant with a plank and inflicted injuries on him.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97, 264 and 396 of the Penal Code.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Judge, Malam Sani Umar, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 each with one reasonable surety each.

Umar ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and must provide two recent passport photograph each.

He said that the addresses of the sureties must be verified by the court staff and in default the defendants should be remanded in Nigerian Correctional Centre in Suleja.

He adjourned the case until Sept. 6 for hearing. (NAN)

