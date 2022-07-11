54 Kano APC delegates petition party, INEC over exclusion

Hits: 9

DELEGATES of the APC in Kumbutso LGA of Kano State have petitioned the party and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over their exclusion in the recently conducted party primary for the House of Representatives.

According to the petition written by a law firm, Adnan Ahmad and Co, and read to newsmen by the representative of the firm, Barrister Sulaiman Sa’idu, the delegates were not allowed to participate in the May 17, 2022, primary that produced the party’s candidate for Kumbotso Federal Constituency.

He said the step taken by the aggrieved delegates became necessary as they were denied exercising their constitutional right as citizens of Nigeria by excluding them in the primary and allowing some people to participate on their behalf.

The petition reads in part: “Fake delegates were made to replace the real delegates” at the primary in the federal constituency, an act they described as a violation of the party’s rules and regulations, as well as the Electoral Act.

The petition further reads that: “As party loyalists, the affected delegates had to petition all stakeholders as a first step to address the issue at hand before other avenues are considered.”

-Daily Trust

KN