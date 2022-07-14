8 ships with petrol, others waiting to berth at Lagos ports

THE Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Thursday said that eight ships that arrived the ports were waiting to berth with petroleum products and others.

The NPA in its ”Daily Shipping Position” listed other products waiting to berth as general cargo, container, bulk wheat, fertiliser, petrol and butane gas.

It said that another 22 ships at the ports were discharging petrol, bulk wheat, general cargo, container, bulk sugar, base oil, soya bean, bulk coal, bulk urea and frozen fish.

It added that 23 other ships also laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods were expected from July 14 to July 31.

The authority said that the ships were expected to arrive at the Lagos Port complex.

It indicated that the ships contain general cargo, frozen fish, bulk sugar, container, bulk wheat, bulk clinker, bulk gypsum, automobile gasoline, bulk steam coal, petrol and bulk fertiliser. (NAN)

KN