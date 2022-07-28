Abia Govt partners ACCIMA for success of Aba Trade Fair

GOV. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia says that his administration will partner Aba Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ACCIMA) to realise the 2022 Aba International Trade Fair.

The governor’s assurance was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Aba.

Ikpeazu, who disclosed this during a visit of the Chamber’s leadership at the Governor’s Lodge at Aba, said the move was to ensure the planned 2022 edition of Aba International Trade Fair materialised.

He said that the return of the Aba Trade Fair had become overdue and regretted that the Fair, a popular event in Aba, had not held for a long time.

The governor expressed joy that the new ACCIMA leadership was prioritising the return of the Fair and assured of his administration’s support to make it a success.

He congratulated the new President of ACCIMA, Chief Jerry Kalu whom he described as one of the most authentic Aba business leaders.

Ikpeazu further expressed confidence in Kalu’s ability to drive the actualisation of the Trade Fair and also the success of the Chamber.

He expressed joy at the emergence of another Aba business leader, Ide John Udeagbala as the President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA).

He said that with the support and collaboration of Udeagbala and Kalu, Aba business community would be better for it.

He assured the Chamber of his administration’s commitment to the promotion of trade and commerce as a veritable enabler for the development of the economy of the state.

Ikpeazu pointed out that all over the world, private sector investments were the most important wheels that drove economic prosperity.

The President of ACCIMA, Chief Jerry Kalu, had earlier said that the new ACCIMA Executive Team came to present themselves to the governor and seek the government’s partnership in their programmes.

He said that the Chamber would need the support for its programmes such as the organization of the repackaged Aba International Trade Fair, planned to hold between November and December. (NAN)

