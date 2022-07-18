Actress Ada Ameh dies in Delta hospital

Popular actress, Ada Ameh is dead, The Nation has learnt.

She died in Warri, Delta State around 11 pm on Sunday, a source who pleaded anonymity said on Monday morning.

Ameh was said to have been a guest of an oil company toyshop and his family when she suddenly collapsed.

It was gathered that she was rushed to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s hospital but passed on before they arrived the facility.

The Nation gathered that several movie stars have been trooping the facility on Monday morning to see her remains.

Ameh, who played the role of Anita in the movie ‘Domitilla’ in 1996, is famous for her comic characters especially in the series The Johnsons.

Born on May 15, 1974 in Ajegunle, Lagos, the popular actress shared a video of her eating with the family around 12:53pm on Sunday on her official Instagram page.

-The Nation

KN