AFRICA: Liberia to immortalize Nigerian soldiers for sacrificing for peace

FOR their contributions to peace in Liberia, the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) is set to immortalize officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army (NA), who paid the supreme sacrifice during peacekeeping operations in the country.

This was disclosed on Friday 15 July, 2022 by the Chief of Staff (COS), Armed Forces of Liberia, Major General Prince Charles Johnson III.

He paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, at the Army Headquarters, Abuja.

In a statement by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, and made available to Security Watch Africa (SWA), he eulogized the NA for the technical assistance rendered through Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS).

It reads “The COS, conveyed the appreciation of the Armed Forces of Liberia for the sacrifices rendered by Nigerian troops to the people of Liberia, in restoring peace during the internal strive experienced in the country.

The technical support, he noted, has ushered in a new Armed Forces of Liberia.

The Liberian Armed Forces Chief also called for more collaboration and bilateral relations in the area of training.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, while responding, noted that the NA will continue to leverage on the experiences gathered during peacekeeping operations in Liberia, in the discharge of its constitutional roles.

He assured the visiting Chief of Staff, AFL of continuous support, especially in the area of capacity development.

The Nigerian Army Chief, while stressing that the NA has a long standing relationship with the Liberians, he assured that it will continue to extend the warm hands of friendship to the AFL.

The event was witnessed by Principal Staff Officers of the Army Headquarters.

Highpoint of the visit was the exchange of souvenirs by the COAS and the AFL Chief of Staff.

-SW Africa

KN