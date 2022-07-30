Agency begs Nasarawa Assembly to tackle youth restiveness

THE Nasarawa State Vocational and Relevant Technology Board (NVRTB) has solicited for robust collaboration with the state House of Assembly to train youths in various vocational skills acquisition in the state.

This, this board said, would tackle youth unemployment, restiveness and enable them become self reliant as well contribute their quota to the national development.

Dr Idris Umar-Idris, the General Manager of the agency, said this on Friday in Lafia when he led management of the board before the Assembly Committee on Education on its 2022 budget performance assessment.

He said that effective collaboration between the board and the committee would also boost the revenue base of the state government.

“I want to appreciate you and His Excellency, Gov. Abdullahi Sule, for the support the board is enjoying from you.

“Our mandate is to train the youths in different skills in order to tackle youth restivenss and to improve the living standard of the people of the state.

“Over the years, we have trained thousands of youths and other people on production of hand bags, shoes, sanitisers, chalks, beads and school furniture, among others.

“And these gestures have took off many youths and other people of the state out of the streets and it has also impacted on their lives positively,” he said.

The general manager assured of the board’s continued commitment to train the youths in different skills for the overall development of the state.

Responding, Mr Daniel Ogazi, the Chairman of the committee, said that they decided to invite the board in order to know its 2022 budget performance.

Ogazi (APC-Kokona East) lauded the board towards tackling youth unemployment and restivenss in the state.

“We want to commend you for training the youths in different skills programmes.

“We want to assure you of our continued readiness to support you to succeed,” he said.

The chairman also expressed their readiness to partner with the board in order to tackle youth restivenss in the state. (NAN)

KN