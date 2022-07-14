A’Ibom deputy gov. decries decline in use of mother tongue

AKWA Ibom Deputy Gov. Moses Ekpo has expressed concern about the decline in the use of vernacular among the younger generation and called for its inclusion in schools curriculum to forestall extinction.

Ekpo made the call on Thursday while receiving a delegation from the National Institute for Nigerian Languages, Abia, who came to present published texts for the teaching of Annang language at the Government House, Uyo.

He said the state government was willing to improve and contribute to the development of the various languages in the state to ensure the preservation of the cultural values of the people.

He said that language was very important in education and commended the institute for taking up the challenge.

Ekpo also commended the institute for the development of the Annang language through the published texts.

He said it proved that other languages could also be developed to improve the education system across the state and country at large.

“It is good that Annang language has reached this stage; I commend both the Ati and Afe Annang, and the institution for driving the idea,” he said.

In her remarks, the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Idongesit Etiebet, said that the state government was aware of the published Annang texts.

She said that the government had placed them under review for inclusion in the next batch of text books for use in Akwa Ibom.

Etiebet, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs Rose Bassey, expressed hope that more investments would be made by individuals and institutions to develop other languages for use in schools.

She expressed displeasure that a lot of Akwa Ibom children were unable to speak their mother tongue, especially with the mindset that it was native and inferior.

Earlier, Prof. Obiajulu Emejulu, the leader of the delegation and Executive Director, National Institute for Nigerian Languages, said the published texts were to explore the possibility of teaching the language at the Universal Basic Education level.

He said the books were an inspiration received from the deputy governor during his visit to the institution at the 2017 International Mother Tongue Day celebration.

He said that this was where he stressed the need to develop the language and produce materials for use in schools.

Emejulu said that the 12 books comprising nine primers, covering Primary 1 to Junior Secondary 3 reference texts on rules for Annang spelling and dictionary, would help people explore the terminologies of the language.

He said that research indicated that children taught in their mother tongues did better in learning.

The executive director expressed optimism that once the Federal Government approved the language policy documents, the institute would receive support to develop 520 Nigerian languages for use as languages of education.

Emejulu called for support to train more students in Annang to become competent teachers of the language adding that 24 persons so far were trained by the institution.(NAN)

