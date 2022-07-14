AIG orders Police Commissioners to enforce ban on Spy number plates

THE Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 10, AIG Bello Dalijan, has directed Commissioners of Police in Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara to enforce the ban on use of Spy number plates.

This is contained in a statement issued by the zone’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Adamu Abbas, on Thursday in Sokoto.

He said that those using the number plates must return them to the various police commands.

The AIG enjoined the commands to enforce the directives in a professional manner and avoid using force, so as not to embarrass the Force.

He also warned those using the Spy numbers to return them to avoid embarrassment.

Dalijan urged operational commanders and their supervisors to live up to expectations in the enforcement of the order.

He also said that a task force comprising all security agents would be deployed to ensure compliance. (NAN)

