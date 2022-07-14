Another fleeing Kuje inmate caught in Ogun￼

POLICE in Ogun State have arrested one of the inmates that fled Kuje Medium Custodial facility during last week’s terror attack.

Yakubu AbdulMumuni, 28, was arrested on Monday morning at Sango Ota after a tip-off.

In a statement yesterday, police spokesman Abimbola Oyeyemi said AbdulMumuni was convicted by a High Court in Kogi State for culpable homicide and sentenced to Kuje prison from where he fled after the jailbreak.

Oyeyemi said: “One of the Kuje Correctional Centre escapees was on Monday July 11, arrested by operatives of Ogun State Police Command.

“The escapee, 28-year-old Yakubu AbdulMumuni was arrested following information received by policemen at Sango Ota divisional headquarters that the convict was sighted somewhere around Sango Ota.

“Upon the information, the DPO Sango Ota division, SP Saleh Dahiru quickly moblised his men and moved to the area where the convict was apprehended.

“He confessed to the police that he escaped from Kuje Correctional Centre on July 5, when the centre was attacked by bandits. He stated further that he was convicted by Kogi State High Court for offence of conspiracy and culpable homicide and sent to Kuje Correctional Center.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department to facilitate the transfer of the convict to Correctional Center with immediate effect.”

-The Nation

KN