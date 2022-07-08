APC expresses worry over poor voter registration in North West 

Hits: 264

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed concern over the poor voter registration exercise in the North West.

The National Vice Chairman, North West, Salihu Lukman, at a news briefing in Kaduna described the statistics of the voter registration in the zone as worrisome.

He pointed out that as leaders given the mandate to steer the activities in the zone, they decided there was the need to address it.

According to him, the zonal office will look at the ways and means of establishing stronger relationships with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) regarding the registration of voters.

He said this became necessary because there are some areas where the necessary logistics were not made available by the electoral body.

“We will take all the appropriate steps to ensure that this is done. Thus, we want to appeal to the general public especially our members and supporters to do anything necessary to ensure that the issue of registration is given adequate priority.

“Unless we have registered voters, how many supporters we have will not make sense. So for us, this issue is very central,” he said.

Lukman further explained that at their recent meeting with the governors, ministers, and other stakeholders in the zone, they advised them to set up a research and planning committee, adding that the committee would be in charge of the special room”

-Daily Trust

KN