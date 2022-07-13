APC has been fair to Plateau women-LG Deputy Chairman

DEPUTY Chairman, Quan Pan local government council of Plateau, Helen Wapmut says All Progressives Congress (APC) has been fair to women in terms of appointments and elective positions in the state.

Wapmut made the assertion on Wednesday in Jos when she interacted with newsmen.

According to her, women have never had it so good in the state until now, citing some key positions occupied by women at state and federal levels.

The deputy chairman said that the first female senator in the history of the state was elected on the platform of the APC.

“The minister representing Plateau in the Federal Executive Council is a woman.

“Since the inception of APC administration in Plateau, the Commissioner for Finance has been a woman and many other key ministries.

“As I speak with you, we have four female deputy chairmen of local government councils,” she said.

According to her, the party has also given women the opportunity to compete politically with their male counterparts.

Wapmut said that the party made wonderful choice in picking Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, an educationist and a women friendly personality, as its governorship candidate.

She believed that Yilwatda would give women more opportunities, if elected.

“I am urging Plateau women to support Dr Yilwatda because he has good plans for women.

“I have gone through his agenda and I can authoritatively tell you that women and youths can get more than 50 per cent of appointments in his administration,” she added.

On their performance as Qaun Pan local council officials, Wapmut said that the exemplary leadership of the Chairman, Mr Ernest Da’a, facilitated improvement in the security situation of the area.

She said that a lot was achieved in other areas, including series of free medical outreaches for the people. (NAN)

A.I