APC, PDP chieftains: let’s avoid bloodshed￼

PARTY chieftains – Chief Adewale Bamigbade (APC) and Prince Dotun Babayemi (PDP) have admonished residents to allow peaceful electoral process on Saturday.

Bamigbade, a leader of the APC in Ijeshaland, said: “We are confident of winning this poll. I admonish our supporters to throng out on Saturday to vote for Governor Gboyega Oyetola and not fight with anybody. We must not give the opposition reasons to flay the election after they lose. Let us avoid bloodshed during the exercise.”

Prince Babayemi, a former factional PDP governorship candidate, stressed that leaders of political parties and related stakeholders should ensure a violence-free election.

He said: “Election at any level does not worth shedding blood as it will come and go, but the ripples of its after-effect could be more devastating. This, we should avoid because we are brothers and sisters. As such, we should never allow mundane things to cause us to do ungodly things and at the same time go against the laws of the land.”

-The Nation

KN