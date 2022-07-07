Army donates learning materials to pupils in Bayelsa

Hits: 3

THE 16 Brigade, Nigerian Army in Yenagoa on Wednesday donated educational materials to 287 pupils in Ekeremor Local Government Area to commemorate the 2022 Nigerian Army Day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that items donated by the security outfit included notebooks, textbooks, pencils, calendars, crayons, alphabetical picture books.

The Commander of the Brigade and Sector 2 Operation Delta Safe, Brig.-Gen. Olurotimi Awolo, presented the materials to management and pupils of Ayamasa Community Primary School, Ekeremor.

He said the event was held on July 6 every year in honour of members of the Nigerian Army, especially those who took part in World Wars One and Two.

He said the celebration was also to honour those who lost their lives during the Nigerian Civil War and those currently serving in the Army.

On the theme for this year’s celebration: ‘Repositioning the Nigeria Army in Joint Environment, a Panacea for Security Challenges’, Awolo said the year’s celebration marked the Nigerian Army’s 159 years of existence.

He said following the establishment of the 16 Brigade in Bayelsa, the Army had continually enjoyed a very cordial relationship with the people of the state.

He noted that it was in appreciation of that support and in fulfilment of the directives of the Chief of Army Staff that the materials were donated to the school.

“The donation of the education materials is a part of our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day celebration 2022,” Awolo said.

Awolo also sought the cooperation and collaboration of stakeholders, including the state government and people of various communities, to boost security of lives and property of the citizens of the state.

Responding to the gesture, King Oyaseiye Moses, the Amananowei of Ayamasa Federated Community, commended the Army for the gesture.

Moses said: “We are so appreciative. This is the first time we have seen this type of gesture.

“I never knew Nigerian Army could present educational materials to schools. If they can continue to do that, I think Nigeria is going to move forward.

“The promotion the Army has given to the community is highly impressive and commendable. Thank you for this gesture.”

The Headmaster, Ayamasa Community Primary School, Mr Ibokeme George, expressed gratitude to the Army for the materials.

“These educational materials, by the special grace of God, will be used for the promotion of our future leaders. The materials will be effectively used as instructed by General Awolo,” Moses stated.

The Senior Prefect, Abaide Bake, and Head Girl, Ebkegbe Rejoice, thanked the Nigerian Army for coming to their aid and promised that the pupils would utilise the books judiciously. (NAN)

C.E