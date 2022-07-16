Artisans, traders stage solidarity walk for Makinde’s 2nd term bid

ARTISANS under the aegis of Progressive Traders and Artisans Association of Nigeria (PROTAN), Oyo chapter, on Friday staged a solidarity walk in Ibadan in support of Gov. Seyi Makinde’s second term bid.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the traders numbering about 400 described Makinde’s administration as a blessing to them, chanting solidarity songs in support of the governor.

NAN reports that the solidarity walk, which commenced at the PROTAN Headquarters in Iba-Oluyole Shopping Complex took the traders through the popular Oja’ba Market and terminated at Mapo Hall.

Mogaji Salawudeen, the Vice- President, Oyo State Market Leaders Council, praised Makinde for implementing trader-friendly policies within the past three years.

Salawudeen, who spoke on behalf of PROTAN said that Makinde’s policies had helped to improve the living standard of their members.

He said that artisans in the state were in full support of the governor’s re-election bid, adding that the association’s resolution could not be shortchanged.

“Your Excellency, be rest assured of continued support and love for your administration from the association, the largest body of traders and artisans in Oyo State,” he said.

Salawudeen also thanked the governor for the renovation and upgrade of Primary Healthcare Centers(PHCs) in all the wards of Oyo State.

Mr Wemimo Oladokun, the Chairman, National Technician Association (NATA) in the state, commended Makinde’s spirit of oneness, adding that he had developed the state in many ways.

Oladokun said that Makinde had set a template for other governors in the South-West, pointing at the recruitment of the largest number of Amotekun corps in the zone.

He said that the governor in his kindness had encouraged traders to excel in the state, by creating enabling environment for members’ businesses to thrive.

The NATA leader said the association and others had chosen to converge on Mapo to pass vote of confidence on the governor in spite of the enticement from opposition parties.

They all appealed to the governor not to be discouraged in his efforts aimed at taking the state to the desired height, particularly toward improving education standards and other sectors.

NAN reports that the solidarity walk was witnessed by members of different associations registered under PROTAN. (NAN)

