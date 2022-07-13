‘Atiku, Tinubu’s choice of running mates has given victory to Peter Obi’￼

Hits: 3

A group, Organisation for Global Youths Peace Empowerment and Development Initiative, OGYPEDI, has said the choice of running mates by the presidential candidates of All Progressives Congress, APC, and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Messrs. Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar, has paved the way for Peter Obi’s victory.



In a statement by its National Coordinator, Mr. Japhet Omene, the group questioned why Atiku didn’t accept the recommendation of PDP committee set up to choose a running mate.



He said picking someone against the position of the party wasn’t a good thing to do.



His words: “It is no surprise that a lot of Nigerians are already seeing Atiku as an unserious person and as someone who does not heed counsel.

Tinubu on the other hand, committed the worst political blunder by choosing to disregard the sensitive nature of Nigeria’s religious diversity.

He willfully committed the worst political blunder by his choice of a Muslim-Muslim ticket. The decision is already dividing Nigeria across religious lines.

We hope he is aware of the implications because Nigerians are now left with no other choice but to massively vote for Peter Obi who has been prudent in ensuring that Nigerians do not find faults in his candidacy.”

-Vanguard

