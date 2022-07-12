Ayo Adebanjo backs Peter Obi presidential bid

Hits: 160

…“Peter Obi is our candidate , let us vote for a neutral leader ,let Igbo man rule too ” Says Afenifere Leader ,Pa Ayo Adebanjo

PA Ayo Adebanjo, leader of the Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, has declared open support for the Labor party presidential candidate. Peter Obi , the Yoruba leader said he has lost confidence in Asiwaju Bola Ahmed and Abubakar Atiku , so he will not support any of them

The 94 year old Yoruba elder and leader condemned the common adage in Yoruba language , “ Omo eni kii se idi bebere , kafi Ileke si idi Omo elomiran”, meaning ,a person can not have a child at home and decorate the bands of another person’s child “ , he said such adage should not be applied at this very dangerous moment the country is undergoing

Pá Ayo Adebanjo , Afenifere leader.

Pá Ayo Adebanjo , who spoke at a program “ Yoruba Gbode” this Sunday 10th , July , 2022 , insists that Labor party candidate, Peter Obi can mend Nígeria , “It is only Peter Obi that can rule independently without the influence of these criminals in the Govt “ – Pa Ayo Adebanjo said

According to the leader , Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the Jagaban , sold Buhari to over 200 million Nigerians knowing fully well that Buhari wouldn’t do nothing except completing the Fulani agenda , he said that Tinubu will only give continuity to Buhari’s incompetence .

Journalist , Sola Yussuf , the presenter, Yoruba Gbodeo

Attending to guests at the conference meeting , Baba Ayo Adebanjo spoke of the Yoruba self determination , he explained his position , he said he wouldn’t support nor against . The Yoruba leader said he is concerned about the future of Nígeria in the hands of these wrong leaders .

Labor Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi

When asked about the possibilities of the labor party candidate , Peter Obi , who also is an Igbo man , taking vengeance for what Yorubas did against the Igbos during the civil war , the leader said , the problem between the Yorubas and Igbos came from the Fulanis, he said they promoted hatred in Nígeria “ It is time we join hands and liberate Nígeria from them , it is time we elect a neutral person to rule us “ – Pa Adebanjo said

The Sócio-political Organization leader insists that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu sold Buhari to over 200 million Nigerians for his own selfish interest of wanting to rule after Buhari ” None of them love Nigeria” -he said

“ We know Peter Obi very well , that’s why we endorsed him . He will not disappoint Nígerians , let’s put tribal differences apart and vote the right leader in “.- The leader said emphatically.

When asked if the Igbos are trustworthy, he responded harshly , asking if the Fulanis are also trustworthy . The Yoruba leader said that the Easterners are also Nígerians , they deserve to rule “ I am sure Peter Obi will not subject himself to the Northerners like Tinubu and Atiku would do if elected “ – Baba said .

