Ayu, Atiku, PDP governors storm Osogbo for Adeleke

NATIONAL Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Iyorchia Ayu will today lead the charge in Osogbo, to drum support for the governorship candidate, Ademola Adeleke.

The mega rally, which is coming ahead of Saturday’s election, will also feature the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

A statement said ‘Ayu will be leading Adeleke’s renewed charge for the Government House, alongside the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his running-mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.”

The statement added that governors elected on the platform of the party and other leaders will also attend the rally.

Ayu was quoted to have urged stakeholders, party faithful and residents to come out en mass to grace the mega-rally.

“I charge every lover of democracy and good governance to come out and identify with the PDP candidate, Senator Adeleke. He is the face of positive change,” he noted.

Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ifeanyi Okowa, Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal and his Bayelsa State counterpart Douye Diri yesterday met with former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola (Osun) and Dotun Babayemi’s faction for reconciliation.

The Nation gathered that the three governors met with the aggrieved party members and elders, including PDP National Vice Chairman (Southwest) Soji Adagunodo, Senator Olu Alabi, BoT member Shuaib Oyedokun, and members of PDP across the 30 local governments at the house of Olu-Alabi.

Sources said Okowa appealed to the aggrieved members and elders to support the party despite ill-fighting.

Also, Diri apologised to the aggrieved elders for coming for reconciliation a day to the party’s mega rally in Osun.

Babayemi’s media aide, Kayode Oladeji, confirmed the development in a statement. He said: “Oyinlola, responding on behalf of the aggrieved members, said: “Today marks a positive turning point in the history of PDP, it is said that there’s no smoke without fire. The Vice President and three other governors have listened to us and have promised us immediate action.

“As leaders, be assured that we will not fail your aspirations. PDP is the party the masses are yearning for; they have tasted two wives and they know which is better. Rest assured you will not be short-changed.”

-The Nation

KN