Barkindo’s death a huge loss to Nigeria — Orji Kalu

SEN. Orji Kalu, the Chief Whip of the Senate, has described death of the Secretary-General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC ), Dr Mohammed Barkindo as a huge loss to Nigeria.

Kalu, in a condolence message issued on Thursday in Abuja, acknowledged the remarkable contributions of Barkindo to the oil and gas industry.

The former governor of Abia said the deceased was an accomplished professional in the oil and gas industry.

Kalu said that Barkindo’s leadership qualities stood him out among his contemporaries.

While commiserating with the government and people of Adamawa and stakeholders in the oil and gas industry, Kalu noted that the good deeds of the deceased would not be forgotten.

He urged the Barkindo family to sustain the worthy legacies of the deceased.

“I received with sadness the news of the passing of the secretary-general of OPEC, Dr Mohammed Barkindo.

“The deceased was an accomplished Nigerian, who served in various capacities in the oil and gas industry at the national and international levels.

“He played remarkable roles in promoting good relationship between OPEC and non-OPEC members.

“The late Barkindo carved a niche for himself in various endeavours.

`He left behind good legacies for his family to uphold,’’ Kalu said.

Kalu prayed to Allah to forgive the shortcomings of Barkindo and grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus.

Barkindo 63, an oil industry veteran who steered the group through the creation of the OPEC+alliance, was due to step down at the end of this month after being at the helm for six years at OPEC. (NAN)

KN