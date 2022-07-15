Bauchi Agog as annual polo tourney gallops-off￼

THE glamorous Nigerian Polo Federation (NPF) sanctioned polo tour that is revered as one of the most exciting and competitive tours, is heading to the home of foremost Yankari Reserves as teams from all the major polo centres across the country brace for the Bauchi 2022 annual polo fiesta.

A release from the NPF secretariat confirmed that the grand polo festival is scheduled to gallop off with fanfare from July25 and thrills till July 30 in what promises to be one of the most exciting and glamorous festivals in years.

It was also reliably gathered that the polo loving Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed who recently assumed his responsibility as the Patron of the Bauchi Polo Club, is pulling all the stops to ensure that the ancient kingdom hosts one of the most memorable and the most exciting polo tournaments in years.

Bauchi Polo Vice President, Aliyu Sambo, noted that the state is set to host the glamorous polo fiesta which remains one of the biggest sporting events on a yearly basis and one of the most attended polo tournaments in the country.

According to Sambo, the glamorous event promises to be competitive and exciting. “Our playing pitch is in top shape, the hotel accommodation as well as the stabling facilities, are all up to standard as required by the ruling of the game.”

Backed by the State government, Bauchi and Yola Emirates, a consortium of blue chip firms and prominent individuals among others, the annual tournament revered as the biggest tourism attraction in the state, promises to be one of the biggest in years.

Bauchi Polo Captain Bello Sam-Pam stated that over twenty ambitious teams comprising old rivals and debutants from Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Yola, Bauchi, Jos, Zaria, Keffi, Argungu and host Bauchi, are all battle ready to jostle for top honours during the weeklong polo extravaganza.

He stated that four major trophies and a dozen of selected prizes would be at stake during the six-day event. The Prizes include the glittering Governor’s Cup which is the event’s biggest reward. Other prizes include the Emir of Bauchi Cup, Emir of Katagum Cup, Sarki Fulani Cup, Beginners Cup and the Veterans Cup.

Last year, after six days of unforgettable top flight polo actions witnessed by a record crowd of royalties, top government officials, business gurus, diplomats and thousands of enthusiasts, it was the defending champions, Malcomines, Asi-Kano, Bichi, Bauchi Percentage teams that rule the festival carting homes the biggest titles.

It was a double celebration for the miners from Jos as Hamisu Buba led Malcomines defeated their hard fighting Iyatu Farm opponents to keep the Governor’s Cup thrice on the trot.

Unlike their previous wins, the 2021 Governor Cup final, that pitted Malcomines and top contenders, Iyatu Farms from Kaduna was a nerve wracking four chukkas tie that ended 5-3 in fervour of the Murtala Laushi powered Jos Miners.

Hosted under the auspices of the Nigeria Polo Federation (NPF), the Bauchi Polo grand slam attracts thousands of enthusiasts from neighbouring Kano, Gombe, Plateau, Kaduna, Adamawa, Yobe and Borno states in their droves to the annual festival.

-The Nation

KN