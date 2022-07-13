Biden’s Middle East visit not to promote Palestinian cause—Hamas

THE Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) said on Wednesday that U.S. President Joe Biden’s upcoming Middle East visit would not help promote the Palestinian cause.

Hazem Qassem, Hamas spokesman, in Gaza said that the Biden’s visit only served Israel’s interest.

Biden departed late Tuesday bound for Israel.

During his first trip to the Middle East since taking office, the president would also travel to the West Bank and Saudi Arabia to recalibrate ties with the region.

Qassem also called for efforts to reject the American policies.

The tension between the Israelis and Palestinians has been rising over the past few months as a series of fatal attacks in Israel set off almost daily Israeli raids to arrest Palestinian suspects in the West Bank. (Xinhua/NAN)

