Bishop of Zaria Catholic Diocese dies￼

ZARIA Catholic Diocese has announced the death of the Bishop Most Reverend George Jonathan Dodo

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Zaria is a diocese located in Zaria council of Kaduna State.

Dodo was said to have died on Friday morning after a brief illness.

A statement by Diocesan Vice Chancellor of Zaria Rev.Fr. Abraham Bisan reads: “With gratitude to God I have been directed to announce the passing unto glory of our bishop, Most Rev. George Jonathan Dodo, the pioneer bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Zaria.

“This sad event took place in the early hours of Friday, 8AM July, 2022 after a brief illness.

“While we enjoin all to pray for his peaceful repose, information regarding his burial will be announced as soon as possible.”

-The Nation

KN