Blessing Egbe reacts to OSCARS’ invitation￼

FILM writer, producer, and director Blessing Effiom Egbe has reacted positively to her recent appointment as a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, OSCARS.

In a recent statement, Egbe said she feels honoured to have been invited.

“I feel highly honoured to have been selected, and invited to join the Academy. There has been a growing need for inclusion and the Academy was deliberate with this year’s list. I have had to go read about the process of selection of new members, and I can now conclude that this is no easy feat to achieve. Current Academy members nominate filmmakers deemed fit for the new role, and the Academy board of governors must vet and approve such persons. I’m thankful I met the criteria and passed the scrutinies,” she said.

The award-winning filmmaker further said, “I did not see this coming at all. I’ve never really paid much attention to the process behind the selection of winning films for the prestigious Oscars awards. The most I’ve done is wonder how grueling and daunting it must be for the film producers who submit their films and are awaiting feedback. I have also hoped that one day, I’ll submit a film too. I recall mentioning to 1 or 2 industry friends that when I’m ready, I know what storyline to dust-up from my archives. I first got a congratulatory call from Mildred Okwo at 1 am after the list was published and that’s when I became aware. I remember asking one of the other persons who called if I’ll be attending the Oscar award show and they said yes. That’s when I started smiling.”

Some of Egbe’s works include films and television series like The Women, Two Brides and a Baby, and Lekki Wives.

-The Nation

KN