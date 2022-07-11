Bovi brags about flood-less Lekki residence￼

Hits: 5

POPULAR comedian Bovi has flexed muscles over his dry environment amid flooding in most parts of his residential area, Lekki.

Sallah day was characterized with heavy rainfall throughout the metropolitan city with many parts like Lekki, Agege, Ago Palace and several others recording cases of massive flood.

Following Saturday’s downpour, different videos have continued to surface on the internet capturing the damages caused by flooding.

Though the humour merchant resides in Lekki, he claimed his immediate environment is not plagued with flood like the other parts as seen in some of the viral videos.

He shared a video of his vicinity while it rained showing the entire region void of any pool of water.

Bovi captioning the video bragged about residing in the part of Lekki that never gets flooded at any point, the entire year.

“Permission to brag with my part of Lekki! 365 days a year,” he wrote.

-The Nation

KN