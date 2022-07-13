Brume hopeful as Nigerian athletes arrive Oregon for World Championships￼

Hits: 4

FOUR months after winning Nigeria’s only medal in this year’s World Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, long jumper, Ese Brume, says she will do everything possible to put smiles on Nigerians’ faces at Oregon 2022 World Championship holding in Eugene, United States.

The World Championship will begin on July 15 and Brume, who won a silver medal in Belgrade, leaping to a new Personal Best of 6.85 metres, was among the early birds at the Games Village in Oregon yesterday.

Other Nigerian athletes expected at the Games Village, yesterday, are Ofili Favour (sprint), Tobi Amusan (hurdles), Raymond Ekevwo (sprint), Ashe Favour (sprint) and Godson Brume (sprint). Two coaches, Kayode Yaya and Gabriel Okon, were also expected at the Games Village yesterday.

The Guardian learnt that sprinter, Grace Nwokocha, Rosemary Chukwuma, Joy Udo Gabriel, Patience Okon George and the Mixed Relay athletes, Nathaniel Samson and Adeyemi Sikiru, would join them today alongside coach Mavuah Esabunor.

Speaking with The Guardian on her way to the Games Village in Oregon yesterday, Brume stated that she would do her best to excel when hostilities begin.

“By the Grace of God, I am going to Oregon to do my best for Nigeria. I pray I get a good result that will gladden the hearts of Nigerians at the end of the day.”

Eight years ago, Brume announced herself on the big stage by winning gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

Brume, who broke into limelight in 2013, has won a medal at every major championship she attended. She became the first Nigerian to win an Olympics medal in athletics in 13 years after grabbing a bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

On March 22 this year, Brume won Nigeria’s only medal, a silver, at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade.

Soon after winning the gold medal at AFN’s National Trials in Benin City, Edo State, Brume jetted out to Stockholm, Sweden, where she participated in the money spinning Diamond League.

Meanwhile, AFN officials are said to be putting finishing touches to their travelling plans ahead of the World Championship in Oregon.

AFN President, Tonobok Okowa, told The Guardian on arrival in Abuja, yesterday, that he would meet with the Secretary, Adeniyi Beyioku and other officials involved in the travel arrangement for Oregon 2022 World Championship.

