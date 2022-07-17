Buhari congratulates Adeleke on Osun election victory

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Senator Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), following victory of the party in Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Osun State.

With the election over, Buhari expressed conviction that the people of Osun have expressed their will through the ballot, and the will of the people must always matter and be respected in a democracy.

In a statement by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Sunday, July 17, the president noted that the successful conduct of the election is a further testimony to the maturity and commitment of all stakeholders – the electoral body, security agencies, political parties, the media, civil society and the electorate- to further strengthen the integrity of the electoral process in the country.

He reassured the nation that the commitment of this administration towards having credible elections remains unshaken.