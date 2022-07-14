Buhari participates in trial census in Katsina

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Daura, Katsina State, participated in the first phase of the 2023 Census with the trial house listing and house numbering which took off officially in selected local government areas of the country.

The team of the National Population Commission (NPC) led by the Chairman, Nasir Isa Kwarra, accredited the president at his country home to mark the commencement of the exercise.

Buhari urged officials to justify the confidence of the government by returning accurate, verifiable and dependable data.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement, said after the digital capturing, the chairman explained the modalities and technicalities of the Population and Housing Census to the president.

Kwarra said the president had been designated number one on the list from Daura, Katsina, and his house was also the first.

He said the trial census, also known as the “census dress rehearsal” was one of the pre-census activities to evaluate all aspects of the census operation before the main census on a limited scale.

-Daily Trust

KN