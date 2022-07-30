Buhari salutes King Alfred Diete-Spiff at 80

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Amayanabo of Twon-Brass, King Alfred Papapreye Diete-Spiff, on his 80th birthday, July 30.

In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina on Friday in Abuja, the President also saluted the elder statesman for many years of service to his community, nation and humanity.

The President congratulated Diete-Spiff on the auspicious occasion of turning an octogenarian, joining family, friends and associates to celebrate with the first military Governor of Rivers from 1967 to 1975.

Diefe-Spiff was appointed military governor at the age of 25, with the rank of a Naval Lieutenant Commander, and provided strong and visionary leadership that laid a good foundation for the state.

Buhari noted the growing positive influence of the Amayanabo of Twon-Brass in the Niger Delta region over the years, playing a pivotal role in the peace, harmony and growth of the people, and most significantly, guiding negotiations for improvement of livelihoods and betterment of the environment.

The President also acknowledged the wise counsels of King Diete-Spiff to leaders at different levels, willingly putting his wisdom and experience at the service of the nation.

He prayed for longer life, good health and strength for the Amayanabo of Twon-Brass. (NAN)

