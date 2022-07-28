Buhari will be last President of Nigeria to visit South East – Orji 

AT the official handover of Authority and oath-swearing ceremony held at the BNG National Headquarters in Nsukka Province, newly appointed Leader of the Biafran National Guard-BNG, General Innocent Orji, sincerely appreciates the confidence placed on him by the Biafran Supreme Military Council of Administration [BSMCA], Biafran Transitional Parliament [BTP] and Biafran Judiciary.

Orji commends the Biafran National Guard and its wings of Biafran Army, Biafran Air-Force, Biafran Navy and Biafran Detective Force for their steadfastness and determination during his time on sabbatical.

He promised not to fail the personnel in the quest for the restoration of Biafra sovereignty as he will enforce every knowledge and connections he acquired while on sabbatical.

Theh ead of BNG kicked against the visitation of occupying Nigerian State President Muhammadu Buhari to defunct Imo state under the invitation of defunct governor Hope Uzodinma.

Gen. Orji disclosed that the actual intention of Uzodinma’s invitation to Buhari is to intimidate the detained IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, whom he accuses of orchestrating the arson at his country home and continuous crisis in defunct Imo state.

The Biafran Military head also declared the visit of Muhammadu Buhari as the last by a Nigeria President. He laughed out at the use of ballistic shields by Buhari‘s security team during the visit of the ‘Islamic fundamentalist’ to defunct Imo state. Emphasising that no form of weapon shall be enough to protect him from the wrath of BNG if he dares ventures into Biafraland again.

He lamented the conspiratory silence by politicians of Biafran origin over the rehabilitation and reintegration of BokoHaram/Fulani Herdsmen terrorists into the society by the Nigerian Presidency while Indigenous Biafrans are extra-judicially arrested, detained and even killed by Nigerian security forces.

General Innocent Orji hereby warns that no harm must befall Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who was abducted from a foreign country and kept in the custody of the Nigerian secret service. He called for his speedy trial which must conform to international law standards.

Continuing, the leader of BNG stated that words are not enough to express his feelings for those Indigenous Biafrans imprisoned for over fifteen (15) years in the Onitsha and Awka Prisons whose purported crime is demanding for the right to self-determination as recognized by international law and conventions.

These prisoners of conscience are Mrs. Onyekachi Orji, Uche Idikaigbo, Michael Okezie, Uchenna Nicholas, Peter Igbokwe, Ikechukwu Aghara, Miss Okwudiri Bassey, Chima Asor and Chinweike Irondi.

Others are Sabastine Amadi, Casmir Odakara, Ojemba Anyanwu, Eni Kalu, Ndubisi Okam, Ikechukwu Chikwem, Emmanuel Orji, Chukwuma Kalu, Chidiebere Chikwem and Mmaduabuchi Asika.

Orji vows to restore the dignity of these Biafran prisoners of conscience held unjustly for over fifteen years using whatever strategy it shall entails.

Innocent Orji pointed out an extract in the second paragraph of the ‘Introduction’ on the CHARTER OF THE INDIGENOUS PEOPLES AND THE UNITED NATIONS HUMAN RIGHTS SYSTEM which states as thus: ”One of its main achievements was the General Assembly’s adoption in 2007 of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, which, by 2010, was supported by the vast majority of United Nations Member States and opposed by none.”

“The Nigeria State has never opposed the right to self-determination at the UN General Assembly and has even propagated the same right for the people of Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, SADR, otherwise called Western Sahara. But opposes the same right to self-determination for Indigenous Biafrans, accusing us of treason and terrorism, such wickedness!” he added.

Furthermore, the Head of BNG/BSMCA reiterated that the Biafran National Guard is in acco