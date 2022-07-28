Bullion van robbers kill bank official, injure three policemen in Abia

SOME armed robbers waylaid a bullion van moving cash from Aba to Umuahia, Abia State, killed a bank official and injured three policemen accompanying the vehicle.

An unspecified amount of money was reportedly taken away by the hoodlums.

One of the robbers was also killed.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon at Ntigha Junction on the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

Police spokesman Geoffrey Ogbonna said he could not confirm insider involvement in the attack, adding that robbers barricaded the expressway where they laid ambush for the bullion van.

Ogbonna said the bank’s cash officer was shot dead when he attempted to escape, while three policemen had gunshot wounds.

An AK47 rifle was reportedly recovered from the robbers.

“At the scene, one Inspector Leo Francis of CTU (Counter Terrorist Unit) Base 4 Aba was met and he stated that he, along with five others while escorting a bullion van from Eziukwu Street, Aba to Umuahia, ran into a gang of armed robbers who had barricaded the highway and were firing.

“The cash officer accompanying the bullion van was shot dead on the spot, three policemen on escort sustained bullet injuries while one of the armed robbers was neutralised and his AK47 was recovered,” Ogbonna said.

-The Nation

KN