Businessman docked for allegedly assisting offender escape arrest

A 28-year-old businessman, Tochukwu Joseph was on Friday arraigned in an Upper Area Court Gwagwalada, Abuja, for allegedly assisting an offender to escape arrest.

The police charged Joseph who resides in Bassa village Abuja, with screening of offender, resistance to arrest and escape.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Abdullahi Tanko, told the court that on July 3, one Ifeanyi Emeka was brought to Airport police station by his surety Emeka Ugwu for him to be charged to court for criminal breach of trust and cheating.

Tanko said that while Emaka was entering the police van with the IPO, Insp Joseph Enemaduku the defendant ran in and engaged the inspector in a fight.

He said that the defendant dragged Emeka out of the van and assisted him to escape.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Ssections 167 and 171 of the Penal Code.

The prosecutor objected to the bail of the defendant, adding that investigation was still ongoing.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Judge, Malam Sani Umar, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of 200,000 with one reasonable surety in like sum.

Umar said that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and must provide two recent passport photograph.

He ordered that the surety must provide photocopy of valid means of identification and the address be verified by the court staff.

He said if the defendant fails to meet the bail conditions, will be remanded in Nigerian Correctional Centre in Suleja.

He adjourned the case until Aug. 31 for hearing. (NAN)

