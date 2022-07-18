Businessman jailed 6 months for stealing 104 pieces of rail track bars

A Magistrates’ Court in Jos on Monday sentenced a 42 -year-old businessman, Sabiu Yunusa, to six months imprisonment for stealing 104 pieces of rail track bars.

Delivering judgment, Magistrate Tapmwa Gotep, sentenced Yunusa after he pleaded guilty.

Gotep however gave the convict an option of N10,000 fine.

The magistrate ordered that the 104 iron bars be returned to the railway agency.

“This judgment will serve as deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such criminal acts, ” said Gotep.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Ijuptl Thawar told the court that the case was reported by some police officers onJune 20, at the Rantya Police station .

The prosecutor told the court that the defendant was caught by the police officers at a checking point, during a road check with the stolen bars in a bus.

Thawar said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 272 of Plateau Penal Code Law.(NAN)

C.E