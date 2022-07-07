Businesswoman docked for allegedly swindling client

Hits: 2

A 35-year-old businesswoman, Mary Daniel, on Thursday appeared in an Upper Area Court Gwagwalada, FCT for allegedly swindling client of N230,000.

The police charged Daniel who resides in Kubuwa, Abuja with criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, Abdullahi Tanko, told the court that the complainant, Wasiu Solarin of Kuje Abuja reported the matter at the police station on Nov. 18, 2021.

Tanko said that the complainant entrusted 60 cartons of Indomie noodles, worth N230,000 to the defendant to sell and return the proceeds.

He said that the defendant deceived the complainant into believing that she was going to the bank to send the money but ran away to Minna, Niger.

He said that the defendant was later caught on July 1.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 311 and 320 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Malam Sani Umar, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300,000 with one reasonable surety in like sum.

Umar said that the surety must reside within the jurisdiction of the court and must provide two recent passport photograph.

He ordered that the address of the surety be verified by the court staff and must provide any valid means of identification.

He said that in default the defendant should be remanded in Nigerian Correctional Centre in Suleja and adjourned the case until Sept. 6 for hearing. (NAN)

