Bwari attack: Troops eliminates 30 terrorists who attacked soldiers – DHQ

THE Defence Headquarters says the military troops have eliminated 30 of the terrorists who attacked troops of the Guards Brigade in Bwari area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Sunday.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, made this known at the Bi-Weekly news conference on military operations on Thursday in Abuja.

Onyeuko said the operation was conducted by troops of 7 Guards Battalion and 167 Special Force Battalion in conjunction with the air component of “Operation Whirl Punch” between Sunday and Tuesday.

He said the troops successfully cleared Kawu and Ido villages neutralising the terrorists and destroyed their enclave and hide out.

According to him, the ground troops also recovered six motorcycles, two AK47 rifles, one fully loaded LMG magazine amongst others during mob up.

“The hierarchy of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies wishes to re-assured Nigerians of its commitment and pact with all Nigerians.

“With the recent operations carried out between from July 23, we wish to assure residents of FCT in particular that we are undaunted and unrelenting in our efforts to ensure the safety of lives and properties.

“People should go about their normal business as their safety is guaranteed.

“The support and cooperation of all Nigerians is hereby solicited as security is everybody’s business. Citizens are encouraged to report any unusual persons in your community to security agencies. If you see something say something,’’ he said.

On his part, the Director Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. Jimmy Akpor, urged media to continue to support the military in ensuring that the enemies of the nation were defeated.

On the voice note being circulated on social media purportedly belonging to a soldier involved in the attack, Akpor said that enquiries to know its authenticity was unnecessary. (NAN)

