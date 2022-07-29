CAN tasks Nigerians on nation building

REV. Daniel Okoh, the new President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on Nigerians to contribute to the task of nation building, being one of the cardinal missions of CAN.

He made the call during the final progrmamme to mark the leadership transition of CAN on Friday in Abuja.

According to him, the masses need to contribute their quota in transforming the church, the society and the nation better than they meet them so that we can have better society where no man is oppressed.

He emphasised on the power of consistent prayers and urged Christians not to relent in praying for the restoration of the nation’s glory.

He said that God is aware of the several challenges confronting the nation and, if not for God, the situation in Nigeria would have gone worst.

“The Bible says we should continue praying for God hears our prayer and there will be a total turn around one day. We need to stand in the gap always.

“We thank God for the Christians that have been interceding so that our joy will be full as a nation. If not for God Nigeria would have been in a shambles.”

Okoh advised his fellow elected officers to be adequately involved, have integrity, be sincere as they worked for God.

“We are believing God that they are going to take the department to the next level and do more than their predecessors.”

He maintained that CAN would remain apolitical and concentrate on evangelism for God’s interference in the affairs of the country, rendering physical and spiritual assistance where needed in the country.

He, however, appealed to churches and well meaning individuals to partner the association in moving the nation forward. (NAN)

