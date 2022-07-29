Car crushes 3 okada riders to death in Ogun

A Toyota Corolla car on Thursday reportedly crushed three commercial motorcyclists to death at Arepo bus stop along Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Our correspondent learnt that the driver of the speeding car had rammed into the motorcyclists who were at the bus-stop, waiting to pick passengers.

It was gathered that the Corolla marked FKJ 848 FH, a Bajaj motorcycle marked WDE 184 UP, two other motorcycles with registration numbers SGM 404 VL and DED 802 VC and another unregistered motorcycle were involved in the incident.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Command in Ogun State, Ahmed Umar who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta disclosed that it occurred at 12:30pm on Thursday.

He explained eight persons – seven men and one woman – were involved in the accident, saying that four people were injured while one person was unhurt.

-Daily Trust

KN