Carpenter bags 5 months imprisonment for cheating, breach of trust

A Shari’a Court sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna, on Monday sentenced a carpenter, Jamilu Sulaiman, to five months in the correctional facility for defaulting in payment of N400,000 loan.

The judge, Malam Rilwanu Kyaudai, imposed the sentence after the accused pleaded guilty to the offences of cheating and breach of trust leveled against him

Kyaudai, however, gave the convict an option of N13,7000 fine in lieu of term imprisonment.

He also ordered Sulaiman to pay the complainant, Mrs Hussaina Halliru, restitution and cost for instituting the case.

Earlier, Halliru had told court that she had given the defendant the sum of N400,000 for business with the agreement that he would pay her after a year.

“A year passed by, but he didn’t give me the money. This is the second year and all efforts I have made to get my money proved abortive,” she said.

The complainant prayed court to assist her recover her money.(NAN)

KN