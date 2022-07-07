China remembers history of resistance war against Japanese aggression

Hits: 3

A ceremony was held Thursday in Beijing to mark the 85th anniversary of the beginning of China’s whole-nation resistance war against Japanese aggression.

Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Wang Huning addressed the ceremony at the Museum of the War of the Chinese People’s Resistance Against Japanese Aggression near the Lugou Bridge.

The historic Lugou Bridge Incident took place 85 years ago on July 7, 1937.

The incident was recognised as the start of Japan’s full-scale invasion of China, and China’s whole-nation resistance against the Japanese invaders.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee.

He called on the Chinese people to remember this period of history and strive for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Underscoring adherence to the path of peaceful development, he also urged greater contributions to peace, development and progress of humanity.

The ceremony was attended by around 300 people, including veteran representatives and family members of military leaders and martyrs in the war.

Attendees offered floral tributes and paid their respects to those who laid down their lives in fighting the Japanese aggression 85 years ago. (Xinhua/NAN)

KN