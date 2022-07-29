Cleric urges Nigerians to vote for competent leaders, shun sentiments 

DR Bashir Yankuzo, Chief Imam of the Federal University of Technology, Minna Central Mosque, has urged eligible Nigerians to vote for the best and most competent persons, irrespective of political party or religious affiliations.

Yankuzo, in a sermon delivered during the Friday prayers, said every Nigerian from 18 years and above, male or female, should go and get the voters card.

He said Friday corresponded with the 1st day of Muharram 1444 AH, the first day of the Islamic Calendar.

”The Islamic year 1443 has ended, signifying the commencement of another Hijrah year.

” We must therefore look back and make amends if we see anything wrong from our actions or inactions.

” The lessons of the Hijrah include putting trust on Allah and taking necessary precautions and measures to tackle any problem or challenge in our lives,” he said.

He enjoined Muslims not only to celebrate Hijrah but engage in spiritual soul searching, in line with the essence of the occasion as exemplified by the virtues of the holy prophet of Allah, Muhammad, (PBH)

” Allah commands you that you should place trust in the hands of those people who are trustworthy.

” Now, we are at the time where those who appoint leaders are the people, your vote is your power, you have a responsibility.

” I am not saying you must vote only for members of Muslim, or for any political party; you are to vote for every position the best person that is most competent.

” Nobody should use money as a yardstick for electing someone into office and therefore wether someone offers you money or not, make sure you cast your vote in the 2023 general elections to competent leaders.

” We should not be left behind, hence the need for sundry to register in electing a leader that will ensure good democratic governance in 2023,” he said.

The cleric advised Nigerians to assist the government and security agencies in tackling crisis situations in the country through reliable information that could aid in apprehending miscreants.

” Allah has directed us to fully rely on Him and at the same time use our initiatives in tackling any situation”, Yankuzo said.(NAN)

KN