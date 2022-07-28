Commonwealth Games: Birmingham set to host historic Games￼

OVER the next 12 days, Birmingham will welcome 72 teams and about 6,500 athletes and officials to compete in the biggest sporting programme in Commonwealth Games’ history.

The Games will feature more medal events for women than men – 136-134 – the first time this has been the case at a major multi-sport event.

There are also a record 42 Para-sports events at the Games.

The opening ceremony takes place at Alexander Stadium on Thursday evening.

The live action gets under way on Friday morning and among the new sports to be showcased are women’s Twenty20 cricket, three-on-three basketball and mixed synchronised swimming.

It is due to be the best-attended Games with 1.2m tickets already sold.

The action will take place in 15 venues across the West Midlands with one – track cycling – at the Lee Valley velodrome in London.

British Olympic stars Laura Kenny and Adam Peaty will race in cycling and swimming events for England, while Geraint Thomas, who finished third in the Tour de France, rides for Wales as the home nations countries compete individually.

Jamaican sprint superstar Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, fresh from her 100m world title, will attempt to add individual Commonwealth gold to her glittering collection.

Ariarne Titmus won three gold medals as a 17-year-old at Gold Coast 2018

Ariarne Titmus, who did the 400m-800m freestyle double at the Tokyo Olympics, will compete in the pool for Australia.

Bermuda’s Olympic triathlon champion Flora Duffy is expected to vie with England’s Georgia Taylor-Brown in the women’s race.

A modern Games with familiar forces at work

New names will emerge and new ideas will be floated as well.

At the end of the Games, in Birmingham’s International Convention Centre, Commonwealth nations will battle it out in a pilot event.

After 10 days of in-person action though, the pitches will be virtual and the battlegrounds out in cyberspace. Esports’ arm’s-length debut has divided opinion, but will attract plenty of interest.

It is expected that there will be something more familiar about the medal table’s final look.

On home soil four years ago, Australia topped the standings with 80 gold medals and 198 trips to the podium in all. England were a distant second with 45 golds, ahead of India and Canada with 26 and 15 respectively.

Wales will hope to build on 2018 when they enjoyed their most successful Commonwealth Games with 10 golds.

Laura Muir and Duncan Scott, world and Olympic medallists in athletics and swimming respectively, lead a Scotland team with aspirations to go better than the nine golds they picked up on the Gold Coast.

Gymnast Rhys McClenaghan, who won Northern Ireland’s sole gold last time out, has overcome a potential block on participating to defend his pommel horse title.