Court remands 2 unemployed men for alleged armed robbery

A Makurdi Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered that two unemployed men be remanded in a correction centre for alleged armed robbery on the Lagos-Jalingo highway.

The police charged Tyoyila Edward and Anande Ernest with criminal conspiracy and armed robbery.

Magistrate Christy Ikpe did not take the plea of Edward and Ernest for want in jurisdiction.

She ordered that the defendants should be remanded at the Makurdi Correctional Centre until further mention.

Ikpe then adjourned the case until July 19.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Stella Ngbede told the court that the case was reported by two bus drivers, Nasiru Audu and Pius Amaakaven on June 21.

Ngbede alleged that the suspects attacked the two drivers and robbed passengers at gunpoint.

She said that the suspects stole a Tecno phone with two sim cards, waybill papers and receipt of two plasma tv, N13,000 and N15,000 cash, one MP3.

The prosecution said investigation into the matter is still ongoing and prayed the court for another date for mention.

She said the offence contravenes the provisions of section s6(9) and 1(1)(2)(a)(b) of the Robbery and Firearms special provision Act 2004. (NAN)

C.E