Court remands 2 vagrants for alleged murder

AN Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, ordered that two vagrants, be remanded in Agodi Correctional facility, Ibadan, for alleged murder.

The police charged Lukuman Yisa, 31, and Usman Salami, 26, with two counts of conspiracy and murder.

Magistrate O. A. Akande, did not take the plea of Yisa and Salami, for want in jurisdiction.

Akande said they are to be remanded pending the legal advice from the Oyo State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

She adjourned the matter until Sept. 27, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Gbemisola Adedeji told the court that

Yisa and Salami and others at large, conspired and committed the offence.

Adedeji said on May 24, at about 3p.m at Oke- Aafin area, Oyo Town, caused the death of Mojeed Adefabi during a fracas.

She said the offence is punishable under the provisions of sections 319 and 324 of the Criminal Code of Oyo State 2000.(NAN)