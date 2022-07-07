Court remands driver for alleged reckless driving, causing death

Hits: 5

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered that a 37-year-old driver, Salisu Auta, who allegedly drove in reckless manner and caused the death of a motocyclist be remanded in Correctional Centre.

Auta, a resident of Rigasa Kaduna was charged with causing death by reckless driving.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, who did not take Auta’s plea for want in jurisdiction, ordered that the case file be returned to the State Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

He adjourned the matter untill Aug. 9 for hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Chidi Leo told the court that Auta committed the offence on June. 23 at about 6.30p.m. along Kawo Road in Kaduna.

Leo alleged that Auta drove his bus with registration number MA 216 KVA in a reckless manner, knocking down a motorcyclist, Haruna Inuwa.

The prosecutor further said that Inuwa sustained head injuries and died while receiving treatment at the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, Kaduna.

He noted that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 21 of the Road Traffic Law of Kaduna State 2017(NAN)

