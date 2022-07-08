Court remands man for alleged inability to account for Revolver, cartridges

Hits: 5

AN Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, on Friday remanded a 38-year-old man, Babatunde Bello, for alleged inability to account for a Revolver and cartridges in his possession.

The defendant, whose residential address was not provided, was charged with unlawful possession of arms and ammunition.

The Magistrate, Mrs I. O. Osho, who refused to take the defendant’s plea for want of jurisdiction, ordered his remand at a correctional centre in Ibadan.

Osho directed the police to return the case file to Oyo State director of public prosecutions for advice.

She adjourned the case until Sept. 8 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP Foluke Adedosu, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 19 at 9. 10 p.m, at Embassy Hotel, Ibadan.

She alleged that the defendant unlawfully had in his posession a Revolver and two packets of live cartridges, which he could not give satisfactory account of.

She said that the offence contravened Section 3 of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act, 2004. (NAN)

C.E