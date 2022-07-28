TWENTY-four years after South Africa beat Australia to win the gold medal, cricket makes its return to the Commonwealth Games.

Whereas the 1998 tournament in Kuala Lumpar was a 50-over competition for men, the event in Birmingham is Twenty20 for women only.

Not only does inclusion in the Games give cricket valuable exposure to a new audience, it could also hand a boost to the sport’s desire to be included in the 2028 Olympics.

The all-conquering Australia team will arrive as huge favourites to win the gold medal, with hosts England the most likely to stop them.

How did cricket get here?

The local organisers of the Commonwealth Games have the option of adding sports to the regular core events, with cricket included this year after a joint bid by the International Cricket Council and the England and Wales Cricket Board.

The benefits to cricket are obvious – in the UK there is the prospect of the tournament being broadcast on free-to-air television, while across the globe the sport will be shown in countries where it is barely played.

A successful tournament might aid cricket’s push to be part of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Cricket has long courted an Olympic spot because of the way government funding for sports in many countries is linked to Olympic participation.

There is also the carrot of retaining a spot in the Commonwealths, with talks having been held over cricket’s inclusion in Victoria, Australia in 2026.

The women’s game in England has had to make a trade-off for the sport’s inclusion in the Games, because of a clash with the start of The Hundred.

As a result, the women’s Hundred will begin eight days later than the men’s competition and has had the group stage cut from eight games to six.

How will it work?

Eight teams – England, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, India, Pakistan, Barbados and Sri Lanka – will be split into two groups of four. The top two from each advance to the semi-finals.

All of the matches will be held at Edgbaston, which will stage women’s international cricket for the first time since 2014.

There will be two matches each day, at 11:00 BST and 18:00, from 29 July. Australia and India get the tournament under way, and England begin their campaign against Sri Lanka in the late game on 30 July.

The final, on 7 August, is part of a bumper day of women’s gold-medal matches, as champions in hockey and netball will also be crowned.

Can anyone stop Australia?

Australia beat England in the final to win the 2022 Women’s World Cup in April

Australia are a juggernaut, undisputedly the best women’s cricket team in the world and probably the strongest international sports team on the planet.

Over the winter, they retained the Ashes with a thumping series win over England and then won the World Cup by beating their old enemies in the final.

It is in the T20 format where they have been most dominant, winning five of the seven T20 World Cups, including the last two.

Now, captain Meg Lanning says the Aussies will target completing the “grand slam&#